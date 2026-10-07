Grand Rapids Improv Festival returns Thursday with comedy troupes from across the Midwest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Improv Festival kicks off Thursday, bringing three days of comedy shows and workshops to the city's west side.

Now in its 12th year, the festival runs Oct. 8-10 at The Comedy Project, 540 Leonard St. NW. Organizers say this year's lineup is the biggest yet, with improv troupes from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Traverse City, Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Ferndale, Chicago and Cleveland.

The festival opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with shows running at 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. each night. Friday's 7:30 p.m. headliner set features TJ & Friends from Chicago.

Saturday adds a clean improv showcase at 5 p.m., and the festival wraps up with a 10:30 p.m. closer that includes a VIP show from Quintin Hicks.

Thursday shows cost $15, and Friday and Saturday evening shows are $20. The Saturday showcase is $15. Ticket buyers can upgrade to a nightly or full festival pass.

The festival also offers workshops Saturday, including one led by headliner TJ Jagodowski. Participant spots are limited, but spectator spots will be available. Other workshops focus on narrative longform improv and improvised old-time radio with live sound effects.

The festival is produced by a small committee of local comedians and supported by sponsors, volunteers and performers.

Tickets and workshop registration are available here.