Grand Rapids Heart Walk brings CPR training awareness

About 9 in 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die. In most of these situations, hands-only CPR is not performed. Local events, such as the Grand Rapids Heart Walk, aims to raise awareness, preparedness, and training of CPR, ensuring that more lives can be saved in the event of a cardiac episode.

This year's Heart Walk will take place at the Sturrus Sports Center at Aquinas College on Saturday, October 4 from 9 A.M. until 12 P.M. A mascot race will take place at 10:20, while an education program begins at 10:40. The walk commences at 11. The walk is in partnership with the American Heart Association.

The walk is family-friendly and free to attend, although donations are encouraged to continue funding research, advocacy, and providing resources for those affected by cardiovascular disease.

Heart attack survivor Matt Wezeman and GR Heart Walk Chair Jim Teets visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and cardiac arrest awareness.

Visit grandrapidsheartwalk.org to register for the event or donate.

