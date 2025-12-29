Grand Rapids Griffins to recognize emergency preparedness night

When an emergency situation, such as a natural disaster or shelter-in-place situation arises, do you or your family have a plan of action?

The Grand Rapids Office of Emergency Management and Grand Rapids Griffins are teaming up to host "emergency management night" during the January 2 game at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop will be at 7 P.M.

$2 beer and hot dogs will be available for the Friday night game, along with raffles for preparedness backpacks, emergency vehicle displays, t-shirt giveaways, and a chance to meet and connect with members of the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments.

The first 300 families in attendance will receive a tote bag with emergency kit supplies and information about building a personal home emergency kit.

Tickets for the game start at $28 are still available for purchase.

For more information and tips on emergency preparedness, visit the Office of Emergency Management section of the City of Grand Rapids' website.

