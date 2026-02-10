Grand Rapids Griffins and iunderstand partner to host Sensory and Support game

Those living with sensory sensitivities are often not able to attend large, crowded events with lots of noise and lights. This can include concerts and sporting events, which provide an over stimulation of sight and sound. Many sports teams in recent years have been hosting sensory-friendly events, where lights and sounds are reduced so that everyone can access the audience experience.

The Grand Rapids Griffins, in partnership with iunderstand love heals, are partnering for the fourth annual Sensory and Support game, held on Sunday, February 15. Doors open at 3 P.M. with puck drop at 4 P.M. During the game, the blow horns will not fire and the lights inside Van Andel Arena will be dimmed.

The evening will feature an opportunity to support iunderstand by purchasing limited edition co-branded t-shirts for $20, writing support cards, as well as purchase $1 ice cream cups and $1 Pepsi. Pink heart stress balls will also be given away, and there is also a chance for guests to meet iunderstand mascot Hope before the game. The evening will also feature a jersey auction to benefit iunderstand and a sensory room.

Tickets are still available at griffinshockey.com, although free tickets can be scored by Emailing info@iunderstandloveheals.org!

Vonnie Woodrick and Griff visited the Mix to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok