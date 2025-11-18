Grand Rapids Giving Day celebrates second year of community impact

Grand Rapids is the second-most philanthropic city in the United States. Last year, Grand Rapids Giving Day was launched as a movement to celebrate the organizations that are changing the city economically and socially, raising over $150,000 and supporting over 40 local nonprofits.

Various nonprofits, businesses, and community members can participate in events and workshops year-round to continue building these impactful relationships. The annual Generosity Fair and Social Innovation Pitch elevates these giving campaigns and charitable participation on Giving Tuesday, which is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year, Giving Tuesday falls on December 2.

In Grand Rapids, The Generosity Fair will be held at the Goei Center on December 2 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., with the Social Innovation Pitch happening at 7:30 P.M. Participants will be able to explore the local nonprofits that are making an impact across West Michigan, as well as engage in family-friendly activities, enjoy food and drinks, a raffle, experience live entertainment, and more.

The Social Innovation Pitch will feature local visonaries and business strategies that further impact the community. Applicants will be eligible to receive a $2,500 award by presenting sustainable solutions that address world issues.

Registration for the Fair is only $5, and all proceeds will go back to the collective giving fund.

Visit grgivingday.org for more information including registration. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok