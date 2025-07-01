Grand Rapids Foodie Fest brings food and community together

Summer is in full swing, and that means plenty of opportunities for indulging in great food. With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, the Grand Rapids Foodie Fest gives those staying home for the holiday a chance to explore West Michigan's culinary diversity.

The fourth-annual family-friendly event will be held at Calder Plaza, with different times throughout the weekend:



Friday, July 4 from 3 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Saturday, July 5 from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Sunday, July 6 from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Over 50 food trucks and booths will be available, offering savory and sweet treats. Several vendors will also offer vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free items.

A beer garden will be available as well, which will also have non-alcoholic beverage options. Live music and dance performances will be accompany the festivities.

Most vendors accept cash payments, credit or debit cards, and mobile payments, though it is advised to bring cash just in case!

Amanda Hadd and Taia Vinson, co-founders of Grand Rapids Foodie Fest, joined Todd and Michelle on the Alto Gas Patio with one of the food vendors attending Foodie Fest, Cafe De Miro, to discuss the event.

For more information, visit grandrapidsfoodiefest.com.

