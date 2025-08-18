Grand Rapids couple competing for title of "America's Favorite Couple"

Hosted by Colossal, "America's Favorite Couple" is a national competition that raises money for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Oceana. Competition winners will make an appearance in Variety magazine and win $20,000.

A Grand Rapids couple, Erin and Mackenzie Brefka, have now advanced to the quarterfinals, voted as the number one couple in their group. The two met at Grand Valley State University and have remained in the area since graduation, currently volunteering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) for many years.

If they win the competition, the two plan on donating the money to the AFSP, ensuring that their work at the local and national levels provides mental health resources for those who need it. They will also use their Variety interview to discuss mental health and LGBTQ+ awareness and support.

Erin and Mackenzie joined Todd and Michelle on the Morning Mix sofa to discuss the competition and how the rest of West Michigan can support them on this journey!

Voting is open through August 21, unless they advance to the next round! You may cast your vote for them by clicking on this link.

