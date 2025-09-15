Grand Rapids Civic Theatre's "Rock of Ages" takes audiences back in time to 80s rock and roll

Travel back in time to when big hair, big egos, and big guitar solos were all the rage! The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre takes audiences back to a time of 80s nostalgia in their production of "Rock of Ages."

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical is about a group of rockers attempting to save their beloved Sunset Strip in the ‘80s. The jukebox musical features hits of REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Journey, Twisted Sister, and so many more.

The show will take place Wednesdays through Saturdays now until October 5.

On September 27, there will be a special Live Band Karaoke and Costume Contest for audience members to take part in after the show. Purchase a ticket for the special add-on event, pick a song from a list curated by the bandleader, and rock out to an 80s hit on the GRCT stage. Special drinks will also be available to purchase on this date.

Purchase tickets and learn more about special ticket pricing at grct.org.

