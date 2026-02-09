Grand Rapids Boat Show sets sail at DeVos Place this week

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show has been bringing the anticipation of summer to West Michigan for 80 years, bringing an array of makes and models for everyone, including an antique and classic boat display. This year's event returns to DeVos Place February 11 through 15.

The show will also have appetizers and cocktails from Key West Crab Shack, tubes for sale, dive tank, and an appearance from Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel!

Additionally, on Saturday from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M., visitors can participate in a boat safety certification course for no additional fee, presented by the Kent County Sheriff Department's Marine Division.

Show times for the entire boat show vary depending on the day:



Thursday, February 12 - 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Friday, February 13 - 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Saturday, February 14 - 10:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 15 - 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages six to 14. Children five and under are admitted for free.

Show Manager Ben Nielsen sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit grboatshow.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok