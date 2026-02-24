Grand Rapids Ballet presents Swan Lake

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

"Swan Lake" is one of the most iconic ballets of all time, from Tchaikovsky's score to opulent costumes and choreography. Grand Rapids Ballet is bringing the production to DeVos Performance Hall from February 27 through March 1.

The production is the second world premiere from Grand Rapids Ballet's artistic director and choreographer, James Sofranko. The production will feature San Francisco Ballet dancer Misa Kuranaga as a guest artist for the performances on February 27 and March 1 in the dual role of Odette and Odile.

Friday and Saturday's performances are at 7:30 P.M., while Sunday's performance is a matinee at 2 P.M.

James, along with company dancers Ahna Lipchik and Josué Justiz sat down with Todd to share more about the production.

Visit grballet.com/swanlake for more information and to purchase tickets.

