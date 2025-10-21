Grand Rapids Ballet kicks off 2025-26 season with "Sherlock"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Grand Rapids Ballet's 2025-26 season begins this week, bringing an iconic literary character to new life in the form of ballet.

"Sherlock" will run from October 24 through 26 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre, combining the themes of noir with storytelling through choreography. This is in co-production with Nashville Ballet and Ballet Idaho and has a runtime of one hour and 45 minutes including intermission.

A special family matinee performance will be held on October 25 at 2 P.M., which will feature a 45 minute to 60 minute runtime and sensory adjustments.

The performances will also feature radio recordings from The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes radio drama series.

Grand Rapids Ballet artistic director James SoFranko, Grand Rapids Ballet Executive Director Mary Jennings, and Sherlock dancer Nigel Tau visited the Morning Mix to share more about the production.

Visit grballet.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok