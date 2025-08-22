Grand Rapids Art Museum hosting first bourbon tasting experience

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is bringing a new kind of alcohol-tasting experience to the museum grounds, featuring unique bourbons, wine, and champagne. "Bourbon and Bubbles" will be September 5 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Local connoisseurs have helped to put together this first-of-a-kind event, which will feature Michigan-based products as part of the beverage lineup. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available during the event as well.

Food will be available at the event, and entertainment will feature a live performance by Molly and Deos Contemporary Ballet Company.

Tickets range in price from $75 to $150, and sponsorships are available. All proceeds will benefit art education in the greater Grand Rapids community.

GRAM Advancement Events Manager Annmarie Ventura and Bourbon and Bubbles Connoisseur Tracy Sianta joined Todd and Michelle on the sofa (with one of the non-alcoholic options!) to preview the event.

Visit artmuseumgr.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

