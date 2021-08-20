Watch
Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales happening Aug. 20 & 21

Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 20, 2021
Grand Haven is always a summer hot spot, but the deals from local shops are going to be even hotter at the Grand Haven Main Street Sidewalk Sales over the weekend.

On August 21 and 22 starting at 9 a.m. businesses will set up shop on Washington Avenue with tables stocked full of deals for toys, clothes, accessories, home goods, and so much more.

Plus shoppers can take a break from shopping and grab a bite to eat at one of Grand Haven's many restaurants and snack huts.

Sales will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For updates, visit their Facebook page. Or head to downtowngh.com for more information.

