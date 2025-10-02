Grand Haven brings two festive fall events downtown

Fall is here, and Grand Haven is celebrating the season with two community events: Chow Down Centertown and Bones About Town!

Now in its fifth year, Chow Down Centertown will be held on 7th Street in Centertown this Saturday, October 4 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Food trucks, clothing and vintage clothing vendors, and live music will be present during the afternoon.

Bones About Town is an interactive event throughout Grand Haven, where over 150 skeletons will be decorated and placed in different areas. The skeletons will be dressed up in different themes and poses, and the public can vote across three categories: originality, funniest, and spookiest.

Voting for the skeletons is open daily until 12 P.M. on Friday, October 24, which is also the last day Bones About Town will be displayed in Grand Haven.

Both events are free to attend.

Executive Director Chandi Pape visited the Morning Mix to talk about both events and what the public can look forward to!

