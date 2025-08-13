GRAAHI Rhythm Run 5k & Health Fair moving to new location

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute, or GRAAHI, seeks to eradicate health disparities among African Americans through education, advocacy, community engagement, and influency health policies and practice.

One of the organization's largest events, the Rhythm Run 5K, is a run/walk event open to runners of all skill levels. This year, the 5K is moving to Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, where the race will begin at 8 A.M.

Online registration is open until August 15 and is $40 for adults, or $15 for runners aged 16 and under.

From 9 A.M. until 12:30 P.M., a community health fair will take place at the school. Health screenings including mammograms and blood pressure will be available, as well as a food truck, YMCA Veggie Van, fitness activities, DJ, vendor booths, raffles, and prizes.

Visit graahi.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok