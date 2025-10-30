Good Samaritan hosting "Serve Your Neighbor" pickleball tournament

Good Samaritan in Ottawa County provides affordable housing solutions and supportive services in collaboration with local businesses and other non-profits. They offer several programs to assist those in need, as well as hold community events to raise money for these programs.

On Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2, the organization is hosting a "Serve Your Neighbor" pickleball tournament at the Holland Charter Township Community Center. This is all organized by All In Pickleball Gym.

The tournament runs from 11 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. on Saturday and 8:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. on Sunday. Men's and Women's Doubles will be featured on Saturday, while Mixed Doubles take place on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, a Rookie Rumble will be featured at 12:30 P.M. for those interested in learning more about pickleball. Registration is still open for the Rookie Rumble for $30.

Registration is closed for the Men's and Women's Doubles, but sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Visit goodsamottawa.org for more information on the tournament, including Rookie Rumble registration. You can also RSVP to the tournament on Facebook.

