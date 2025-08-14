Golden Apple Scholars Program facilitates teacher growth and development

A report from the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative found that 498 school districts in Michigan reported 2,400 teacher vacancies for the 2023-24 school year.

A nationwide organization, The Golden Apple Foundation, aims to alleviate the shortage crisis across the country through mentorship, support, and preparation towards aspiring teachers with their Scholars Program.

It focuses on recruiting students between high school seniors through college sophomores, helping to place future educators in Michigan schools who need teachers upon their graduation.

Prospective Golden Apple Scholars will receive up to $15,000 in paid professional development over the summer, including hands-on instruction, academic support, social and emotional support, as well as job placement assistance.

While applications for the Golden Apple Scholars program in Michigan are currently closed, there is always a need for teachers. Prospective applicants are encouraged to fill out an interest form to be informed of when the next round of applications will re-open.

Caycee Sledge, Golden Apple Michigan Chief Program Officer, sat down with Todd to discuss the program and benefits towards Michigan teachers.

Visit goldenapple.org for more information.

