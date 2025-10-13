Golden Apple Scholars Program assists teacher growth

The Golden Apple Foundation is a nationwide organization that aims to alleviate the teacher shortage crisis across the country by preparing teachers with support and mentorship as part of their Scholars Program.

By recruiting high school seniors through college sophomores, the Scholars Program places future educators in Michigan schools that need teachers upon their graduation.

Up to $15,000 in paid professional development is awarded to Scholars, and it includes their instruction, support, and job placement assistance. Applications are open for the summer 2026.

Caycee Sledge, Golden Apple Michigan Chief Program Officer, and current Golden Apple Scholar Lydia Uganski, spoke with Todd to discuss the program.

Visit goldenapple.org for more information.

