Glass Art Kalamazoo hosts three classes in one day at "Explore Glass Art Day"

Glass Art Kalamazoo is a glass arts and education center located in downtown Kalamazoo's Park Trades Center. The facility provides glass art classes, glassblowing viewing, and an art gallery to purchase finished works.

For those looking to participate in an all-in-one day of workshops, the facility offers "Explore Glass Art Day", where participants work with instructors to create three glass projects by glass blowing, torch working, and kiln fusing. It is a four-and-a-half hour tour of the studio that offers three classes for one price.

Explore Glass Art Day will be held November 8 at Glass Art Kalamazoo's studio, located at 326 West Kalamazoo Avenue. The event will last from 12 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.

No previous experience with glass art is needed, and the event is open to participants ages 12 and up. Tickets for the event are $100 and include all materials, tools, and the finished project. Projects will be available to take home after five to seven days.

Space is limited to only 16 spots, and registration for the event is available online.

Carrie Vanderbush, Executive Director for Glass Art Kalamazoo, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit glassartkalamazoo.org for more information. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

