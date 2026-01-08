Give your wardrobe a refresh for 2026 with The Closet Coach

A new year brings an opportunity to update our personal wardrobes. Whether you are engaging in post-holiday returns or feel the desire to perform a massive declutter, sometimes a large purge may not be the best solution.

Sara Gillespie, style expert and founder of The Closet Coach, helps women simplify their wardrobes throughout the year, offering smarter, sustainable solutions with intentionality to benefit different styles. Her "Closet Refresh" is a five-step process that can be accomplished in as little as one hour to not only reset a closet, but let go of clutter without spending more time and money on an entirely new wardrobe.

Sara returned to the Mix to demonstrate The Closet Refresh with Michelle and offer strategies viewers at home can utilize for their own closets.

Scan the QR code below to access the Closet Refresh Checklist for free.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok