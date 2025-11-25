Give the gift of life this holiday season from Versiti Blood Center of Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Someone needs blood every two seconds in the United States. While the holiday season may be a busy time for families, the need for blood is always present. Donating blood is a lifesaving gift that impacts individuals with cancer, a serious injury, recovering after an accident, receiving a transplant, and more. While 38 percent of the country's population is eligible to donate blood, only around five percent actually do so.

Anybody over the age of 17 and in good health who meets guidelines is eligible to donate. Be sure to bring a photo I.D. when you sign up to donate, and the entire process takes about one hour.

One pint of blood donated can save up to three lives, and this week, donors with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan are eligible to receive a $25 e-gift card.

Kristin Brenner, Area Vice President and Senior Director of Blood Operations, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit versiti.org for more information and to schedule appointment, or call (866) 642-5663. You can also follow them on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

