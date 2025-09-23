Gilda's Club Grand Rapids to host "West Side Walk" community event

Gilda's Club is a nationwide community organization that provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey, or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause. Local chapters are delivered by licensed mental health professionals and meet individuals where they are, while also offering educational opportunities, support groups, and social activities.

In Grand Rapids, Gilda's Club will host their 11th annual West Side Walk this Saturday, September 27 at 11 A.M., beginning at their clubhouse on 1806 Bridge Street. Last year's event raised over $175,000, with all funds supporting grief programs.

The walk is non-competitive and will be a mile and a half long. After the walk, participants will have a block party after party with lunch, music, activities for children, and more. Leashed pets are also invited to attend.

The walk is free to register, but participants are encouraged to fundraise through peer-to-peer outreach.

Sierra Belz from Gilda's Club spoke with Michelle about the walk.

Visit gildasclubgr.org for more information.

