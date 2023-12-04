Gilda's Club announces dates for LaughFest and Gilda's Red Door Gala

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is an incredible and free resource in West Michigan for those on a cancer journey or grieving the death of a loved one. To support the organization, they are once again bringing back two premiere events: Laughfest and Gilda's Red Door Gala.

Gilda’s LaughFest presented by Gun Lake Casino will take place March 6-10 at various locations throughout Grand Rapids, at UCC Lowell, and Gun Lake Casino in Wayland. This year’s festival will feature nationally-known comedians, as well as seriously fun and funny events for all ages.

Gilda’s Red Door Gala will take place on March 14 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

The Red Door Gala Celebrates the ongoing work of Gilda’s Club in the community. This premier event has led many headliners including last year with Charlie Berens. It’s a time to focus and share the mission of Gilda’s Club, which provides support for anyone on a Cancer and Grief Journey.

These two events increase awareness and help generate funds for their free support program. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.

These events are always looking for volunteers as well. To learn more about these events or how to get involved, visit LaughFestgr.org or call (616)-453-8300.