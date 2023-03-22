Gift ideas for your kids' Easter basket that isn't packed with sugar

With Easter right around the corner, lifestyle, and parenting expert Amanda Mushro says to ditch the sugar-filled candy basket this year and treat your kiddos with something a bit healthier and fun. Amanda shares a variety of fun new games, toys, plush, and activities that will fit nicely into every Easter Basket.

Bababoo and friends Bunny Pippa Push and Pull Toy

● Bababoo and friends® is an award-winning European company that has carefully created a world full of imagination through their unique combination of books, stories, and high-quality wooden toys that make stories come to life.

● Pippa and Bababoo make a lot out of a little by turning a carrot into a speed car without any magic. With that, Pippa rushes happily over every mountain and over every child's bed.

● The Bababoo and friends® pull along toys are the ideal companions for every toddler!

● Dexterity and motor skills such as pulling, pushing and grasping are encouraged in a playful way.

● This charming pull toy is the perfect addition to our books and play stories.

● Age 1+ | MSRP: $32.99 | Available at us.Bababooandfriends.com

● Children can act out the stories or let their imaginations run wild with their favorite characters.

○ Bababoo and friends Little Bunny Pippa Gets Dressed All By Herself Book: Pippa Pippolina is so excited for visitors today! But first she has to get up and get dressed, so she can play with the little Lion Bababoo, Elephant Lolo and all her other friends. $9.99, 18mos and up

Land of Dough by Crazy Aaron’s

● Land of Dough is the most eco-friendly dough on the planet, made from natural ingredients and colors, compostable glitters and calming essential oils.

● The manufacturing process is designed to leave as small a carbon footprint as possible and is made in the USA in a wind-powered facility using reclaimed landfill gas as a heat source.

● Explore our planet in a whole new way as you dig your way through the Earth's layers. Includes 7 oz. of dough Color: blue, green, red, orange with shimmering glitter

● Eco-friendly packaging Including a natural, sustainably sourced wooden shovel made from birch

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $15

● Available at Land of Dough

Thames & Kosmos I Dig It! Dragons - Dragon Egg

● Who hasn’t dreamed of having their very own pet dragon?

● Each of these mystical plaster eggs holds one plastic dragon figurine.

● Use the small chisel tool to release your dragon from its egg.

● Read the full-color manual to learn about each dragon and how myths of dragons have captivated humans for thousands of years.

● Age: 5+

● MSRP: $2.95 each

● Available at Amazon, specialty retailers

Magformers Spin Plus Set

● Turn any Magformers creation into a moving and mobile wonder with the Magformers Spin Plus Set.

● Doubles as a fidget!

● Build your cube and use the fidget as a spinning base to set your builds into motion.

● Compatible with all Magformers sets.

● Age: 3+

● MSRP: $19.99

● Available at Magformers.com, QVC, HSN, Nordstrom, and Independent Speciality Toy Stores

Plus Plus Easter Tubes

● These 70-piece tubes are a great way to get started with Plus-Plus. Kids will learn to create in 2D or 3D, encouraging open-ended, creative play. It’s a perfect STEM toy to develop fine motor skills, focus, and patience.

● A reusable, travel-friendly tube.

● Plus-Plus is made in Denmark in our own zero-plastic-waste factory powered by renewable energy.

● Age 5-12

● MSRP: $7.99

● Available at PlusPlusUSA.com and Amazon.com

Wild Republic Huggers

● Add a HUG to your basket this Easter! Huggers are a favorite go anywhere, friend. With their triple-protected, specially designed snap bracelet you can attach your favorite hugger to your arm, bike, stroller, backpack, and more.

● With over forty species and styles, there is certainly a hugger for you.

● All fill is made of spun recycled water bottles.

● Easy to clean and surface washable.

● Made of high-quality materials and constructed to survive endless play.

● Age 0+

● MSRP: $10.99-$14.99

● Available at shop.Wild Republic.com

Wild Republic Cupkins

● Cups of food loaded with fun and no sugar rush!

● Wild Republic Cupkins are fun for imaginative play and for room décor. These are perfect for staging a kitchen, playing in a make-believe kitchen, and so much more.

● Choose from donuts, cupcakes, cookies, plush fruit and more. Or collect them all for a kitchen full of fun!

● The cup is reusable, recyclable and food grade.

● Age 0+

● MSRP:

● Available at shop.Wild Republic.com