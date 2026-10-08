"Ghosts on the Grand" turns the city of Grand Rapids into a ghost hunting game.

Ready to become a ghost hunter? Ghosts on the Grand, a citywide Halloween scavenger hunt from the local interactive experience company City Games, runs through Oct. 31.

The game centers on a cast of fictional ghosts inspired by different eras of Grand Rapids history, including a Victorian-era socialite, a missing TV weatherman, and more.

Players check in at the local businesses where each ghost is known to hang out, then solve clues, answer trivia questions and complete photo missions to track it down somewhere in the city. Each ghost a player finds is added to their personal digital collection.

Organizers describe the hunt as family-friendly and playfully spooky rather than frightening. It's free to play on a phone, and prizes from participating local businesses will be awarded at the end of the month.

Ready to play? Visit citygames.co to sign up and start hunting!

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