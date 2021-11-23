Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Get rid of debilitating neck and back pain with treatments from Total Health Chiropractic

Videos
Say goodbye to chronic neck and back pain with Total Health Chiropractic
Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 10:23:40-05

There are simple things in life we take for granted, like unloading the dishwasher or even getting out of bed without trouble. However, for those who suffer from debilitating neck and back pain, these tasks are nearly impossible.

Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic is helping these people regain control of their life once again thanks to non-invasive and non-surgical treatment programs like the DRX 9000.

The DRX combines traditional chiropractic care with state-of-the-art technology for spinal decompression to heal conditions such as:

  • Back Pain
  • Neck Pain
  • Sciatica
  • Herniated and/or Bulging Discs
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health is offering a special for new customers and Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Call (616)-828-0861 to receive a consultation and examination for $49. The first three callers will also get a free hydrotherapy massage on their first visit.

To learn more, visit thchiro.com.

This segment is sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time