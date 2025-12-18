Get cozy this winter with these beverages!

As the temperatures drop and we're all looking for ways to stay warm and cozy, we've got some exciting new beverages to help you embrace the winter season. From healthier hot chocolate to zero-proof options that don't compromise on taste, these drinks are perfect for everything from family time to entertaining:

Teany Tea

Created by moms who wanted something their kids would love but parents could feel good about, this organic hot cocoa is infused with antioxidant-rich rooibos tea. What really sets it apart is that it has just 9 grams of sugar per serving - that's less than half of what you'll find in conventional mixes. At $13.99 for six packets, you can find it at Amazon, Walmart, and Sprouts. It's already being served in luxury hotels, so you know the quality is there."

Zenkyu Matcha

For those looking to embrace mindfulness this winter, Zenkyu Matcha brings the ancient Japanese tea ceremony right to your home. This ceremonial grade matcha is crafted by Tea Master Haruhide Morita, one of Japan's finest, using the entire tea leaf to preserve maximum nutrients and antioxidants. What makes this perfect for winter mornings is that it provides gentle, sustained energy from natural caffeine and L-Theanine without the coffee crash. At $39.60 and up, it's an investment in both tradition and wellness. The stone-milled, Kyoto-grown matcha delivers that vibrant color and rich umami flavor that matcha lovers crave.

Stem Zero and Roadie

Now, if you're looking for something refreshing without the alcohol, Stem Zero and Roadie are game-changers in the zero-proof world. Stem Zero ciders are 0.0% alcohol and only 60 calories, made with real fruit and apple cider vinegar for natural prebiotic support. Right now you can get Blueberry Lime and Apricot Haze in 4-packs, with a Pear variety pack coming in 2026. Roadie brings that authentic craft beer experience - also 0.0% alcohol but with true beer flavor. They've got a bold IPA and a Mexican-style Salt and Lime option at 90 calories each. Perfect for anyone who wants the ritual and taste without the buzz.

Meliora Forever cocktail cubes

Finally, for the ultimate in cozy entertaining, Meliora Forever's instant cocktail cubes are pure genius. You simply muddle one or two cubes in warm water, add your favorite spirit, and you've got a sophisticated seasonal cocktail in minutes - no measuring, no mess. They've got three perfect winter flavors: Halloween with pumpkin, maple and caramel; Caramel Apple; and Thanksgiving with cranberry, orange, cinnamon and sage. Made with premium cane and demerara sugars plus award-winning bitters, these handcrafted cubes from Buffalo, New York work hot with rum or whiskey, or cold with vodka and gin.

