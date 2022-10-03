Get a perfect night's sleep by using these items recommended by MomHint

Nothing compares to the way you feel when you get a full night's rest. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix with some great ideas to help you and the entire family get the best sleep possible with your busy schedule.

Dyson- Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde -- $939.99

A multi-functional machine that purifies, humidifies, and cools the air while intelligently sensing and destroying formaldehyde.

For lighters sleepers, Night mode monitors and purifies using the quietest settings along with a dimmed display.

The sleep timer enables pre-set intervals of use, between 15 minutes and 9 hours.

Available at dyson.com

L’il Critters- L'il Critters™ Melatonin Gummies - $13.69 for a 60-count bottle

L’il Critters Melatonin sleep support gummies for kids are blended with passionflower, chamomile, and lemon balm in a yummy peach flavor, with 1.5mg of Melatonin, to help your kids settle in for bedtime.

Each kid-friendly sleep support gummies are drug-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and free of any FD&C dyes or artificial flavors.

Available at Target.

Saatva- Saatva’s Banded Percale Sheet Set, starts at $145 & Saatva’s Weighted Silk Eye Mask, one size, $75

Indulge in five-star luxury in your own bedroom with Saatva’s hotel-style banded percale sheet set for deeper, more restful sleep. They are made with long-staple cotton that’s certified free of harmful chemicals in a 200-thread count, so they are perfect for those who sleep hot. Best of all, they get softer and better with every wash.

Drift into dreamland with Saatva’s sleep-enhancing weighted eye mask that treats the eyes with the calming, therapeutic effect of "deep pressure stimulation.” It has a larger design that rests gently on the cheekbones and forehead, making it feel exceptionally comfortable while blocking out light for more restful sleep. This eye mask comes in two colors, Sand and Slate in addition to an unweighted version that’s perfect for travel.

Visit saatva.com/momhint for exclusive discounts of up to $500 with any mattress purchase through mid-October.

Sleep Hack

Routine, routine, routine. While our kids have bedtimes that we try to stick to, as adults we need that too. Try to go to bed at night and wake up at the same time, even on the weekend. Our body has an internal clock and the better we can stick to that lights out / wake-up time the more rested we will be.

To find details on all of these sleep ideas, find MomHint on Instagram.