Gear up for the great outdoors at the Ultimate Sport Show

The Michigan outdoors has a lot to behold, and the Ultimate Sport Show is a perfect time to prepare for the spring and summer season our state has to offer! This year's show returns to DeVos Place March 12 through 15.

The Ultimate Sport Show is a one-stop-shop for hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation, where different tackle, baits, and fishing boats will be featured at the event. Experts will be present to offer deals and guides on hunting and fishing spots, while nearly 100 fishing and hunting seminars will be featured throughout the event.

Additionally, the show will feature a Lumberjack show, fishing demos, a woodcarvers display, and a rock climbing wall and archery range for children. There is also an opportunity to receive an ORV certification from the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

Showtimes vary depending on the day:



Thursday, March 12: 1-8 P.M.

Friday, March 13: 12-8 P.M.

Saturday, March 14: 10 A.M.-8 P.M.

Sunday, March 15: 10 A.M.-5 P.M.

Ultimate Sport Show Producer Ben Nielsen sat down with Todd to share more.

