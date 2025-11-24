Game on: Uptown GR's elf scavenger hunt runs for a week and a half

Uptown is located about a mile east of downtown Grand Rapids, sharing thriving local businesses and residential communities by providing a rich local economy. With the holiday season approaching, now is the time to support local and explore new places in a fun scavenger hunt!

The Elf Scavenger Hunt is running from now through Thursday, December 4, which is the evening of the Uptown Shop Hop. It is free to play across four of downtown Grand Rapids' business districts: Eastown, East Hills, Wealthy Street, and East Fulton. Players will need to download a digital game card or stop into a participating business for a printed game card. From there, players will need to visit at least 20 of the participating businesses, find a hiding elf mugshot, and write it down!

Once completed, players have a chance to win a $150 gift card to an Uptown business of their choice!

Mitch Ermatinger, Uptown GR Events Specialist and President of the Wealthy Street Business Association, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit uptowngr.com for more information.

