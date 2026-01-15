Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Game Night: Word Teasers - Riddles

We love featuring games on the Morning Mix, whether it be locally-made or in the zeitgeist of popular culture.

Word Teasers puts the phone down and takes cards into conversations, allowing for deeper connections to be made no matter how old the players are. With over 40 themed decks to choose from, Word Teasers feature topics such as education, conversation starters, trivia, silly debates, animals, sports, and more.

The game retails for $14.95 and can be purchased in-store and online at wordteasers.com.

Watch the video above to see Michelle and Todd play the Riddles expansion pack with executive producer Lindsay!

