Game Night: Fluster

We love featuring games on the Morning Mix, whether it be locally-made or in the zeitgeist of popular culture. "Fluster" asks unusual questions for deeper connections; meant to spark conversations and stories, while getting to know the people in your life a little bit more.

Featuring a compact design for you coffee table or vacation, Fluster asks questions beyond the surface level and allows other players to react to answers based on relatability. The gameplay can continue for hours on end, with expansion packs available for purchase to keep the questions, stories, and laughs going.

The game retails for $25 and can be purchased online at flustergame.com as well as in big box stores.

Watch the video above to see Michelle and Todd play with producers Lindsay and Nicole!

