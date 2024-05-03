Friday's Friends: Puppies!!!

The Importance of Adoption:

While the Humane Society of West Michigan prides itself on creating a safe, healing, and nurturing environment for the animals in their care, they still need to have animals adopted and live their life with their families forever.

When you choose adoption, you are giving an animal a chance that otherwise could have been overlooked. The shelter is full of animals of every size, fur length, age, and energy level.

Empty the Shelters:

HSWM is excited to announce they are participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter event!

Now through May 15, all adult animals will have a reduced adoption fee! Dogs will be $50 and cats will be $25.

May the 4th Be with You at Grand Rapids Symphony:

Grand Rapids Symphony presents: May the Fourth Be With You! Enjoy the Grand Rapids Symphony performance of the greatest Star Wars songs in the galaxy! Composed by John Williams, songs like Duel of the Fates will make you feel like you're in the movies!

Use promo code "HSWM" at checkout to support the Humane Society of West Michigan, or if you're buying tickets in person or over the phone, mention the promotion.

Performances will take place at DeVos Performance Hall at 7 p.m. on May 3 and 4, with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday.