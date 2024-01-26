Friday's Friend: Zeus

Featured Pet: Zeus

Meet Zeus! This sweet boy was brought into HSWM care when his previous owner was no longer able to care for him. Despite his sudden change in scenery, he has adapted well and has become a staff favorite. His favorite hobbies include spending time with volunteers on walks, playing with his toys, and cuddling with staff! He has a history of living with other dogs, cats, or children but always advises a slow introduction.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Zeus or any other adoptable pets, visit hswestmi.org or visit during open hours!

Volunteer & Foster Applications are open!

Wanting to make an impact in animal welfare, but not ready for adoption? Sign up to be a regularly scheduled volunteer or foster. The Humane Society has a variety of different needs ranging from dog walking, cat and small critter socialization, and even just folding laundry.

If you are not ready to be in the shelter environment that's okay too! Becoming a foster allows HSWM to give shelter pets a break from the high-anxiety environment and allows people to learn what they would be like in a home environment.

Puppies and Purrs Valentine's Marketplace

From 5-8 p.m. on February 6, the Humane Society of West Michigan will be hosting a Valentine's Day Marketplace at the Elevation in the Intersection where guests can expect a night of pizza from B.C. Pizza, shopping from vendor's curated booths, and cuddles from adoptable puppies and kittens.

Kids Night Out - Puppy Love Edition

Join HSWM on February 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for an awesome Kids Night Out: Puppy Love Edition! This is a great way to get into the Valentine's Day Spirit with an evening of laughter, pizza, games, crafts, and puppies for kiddos ages 5-12!

Each child is just $35, and the funds raised go directly back to our animals! Register on hswmi.org or Facebook using the JotForm link.