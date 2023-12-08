Friday's Friend: Suki & Bolin

Humane Hustle

Prepare for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the inaugural Humane Hustle, the first-ever 5k trail run and 1-mile fun run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Hosted at Cannonsburg Ski Area, this exciting event promises to be a fantastic time for runners, animal lovers, and their furry friends alike! Leading up to the main event, participants have the opportunity to fundraise, and in doing so, they receive some incredible rewards. By reaching specific fundraising milestones, you can earn fantastic prizes such as a customized Yeti, a stylish backpack, and even a cozy puffy vest, making your Humane Hustle experience even more rewarding.

If you are interested in signing up, please visit humanehustle.org. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 5-10, and free for toddlers 4 and under.

Why your donations matter:

Humane Society of West Michigan has three funds, and each one is crucial to the animals in care and community.



General Fund- The HSWM General Fund is an umbrella fund that includes our most important areas such as animal care and support. Donations to the General Fund help with high priority items including food, litter, microchips, spay and neuter surgeries, and so much more!

supports animals that need above-and-beyond medical care when they come to HSWM. Last but certainly not least, we have our Community Resource Program that is designed to help the animals in our community & their owners whether it is low-cost vaccines, temporary housing, or even just providing food.

Cold Weather Safety:

With the cold weather continuing to creep in, Humane Society of West Michigan wants to ensure the animals in our community are safe! We have some quick tips to keep your pets safe this winter.

