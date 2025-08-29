Friday's Friend: Rascal

Rascal is 10 years old! This chill sweetheart arrived to the Humane Society of West Michigan after his owner passed away. His age shouldn't deter anyone from wanting to adopt a senior dog - he is simply looking for that perfect home for the next phase of his life!

Humane Hustle 5K

HSWM is hosting the third annual Humane Hustle 5K run or one-mile walk on November 8. This will be held at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

Visit hswestmi.org/humanehustle for more information, including how to create a team with friends or co-workers!

Class field trips available

With the school year starting, HSWM is currently booking for their humane education programs to visit classrooms. Whether you are looking for a presentation to join your class, or book a field trip to the shelter, this is a great opportunity to educate and promote a more compassionate community where animals deserve a second chance.

Students will get a chance to hear a presentation from HSWM staff and spend time with the education dogs.

Visit hswestmi.org to book.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

