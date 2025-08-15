Friday's Friend: Radio!

Radio is a five month old puppy that has lots of energy! This bouncy boy must go home with another compatible dog who’s ready to wrestle, romp, and help him learn the ropes.

PETS Network needs volunteers!

Humane Society of West Michigan’s PETS Network is a safety net foster program for pets whose owners are facing temporary crises, such as homelessness, escaping domestic violence, recovering from medical events, or surviving a natural disaster.

Fosters are urgently needed and willing to provide a safe, loving home for these pets for up to 30 days while their owners recover and secure stable housing. The Humane Society provides all food, vet care, and supplies, while fosters provide the love and temporary home.

Sign up today at hswestmi.org!

Tito's Tots, & Tails!

Tito’s, Tots & Tails is back! Join HSWM on Thursday, August 21 from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Blue Dog Tavern for a night of cocktails, crispy tots, and canine cuddles. All event proceeds will support the Humane Society of West Michigan!

The event will also feature Tito's Handmade Vodka, where $1 from every Tito’s cocktail goes to HSWM, a raffle, and adorable, adoptable dogs.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

