Friday's Friend: Mina

Adoptable Pet: Mina

Mina is a five-year-old Husky/Malamute mix with a lot of energy (and hair!). She gets along with other dogs and humans, but is prone to chasing after cats. While Mina's energy is perfect for owners with active lifestyles, it is best advised to adopt her into a cat-free home.

Giving Tuesday

A global day of generosity, Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a time where people all around the world come together to support causes they care about the most, but this year, your impact can be reached further with HSWM!

Thanks to a generous matching gift, all donations made to HSWM will be doubled up to $35,000! Consider making a donation at give.hswestmi.org.

Winter Camp for kids

Keep the winter blues away with a week full of fun, friends, and furry faces! Winter Camp is HSWM's hands-on fun for kids ages five to twelve, where they can enjoy time with animals, play games, make crafts, and participate in activities that spark compassion and creativity.

Each day features animal-themed experiences. Camp runs December 22, 23, 26, 29, and January 2. Cost is $60 a day, or $150 for a three-day week. Registration is now open, and spots fill up fast!

