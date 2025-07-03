Friday's Friend: Meet Telly!

Friday's Friend: Telly!

Telly is an adorable, two-month old kitten who is part of HSWM's kitten season! She is comfortable around other pets and families, and would make a great addition to a home looking to raise a cat from kitten stage.

Obedience classes begin at the end of July!

The Humane Society of West Michigan offers a variety of canine obedience courses, ranging from basic cues to socializing, house training, chewing, barking, and other behavior concerns.

They use a respect-based training approach, which consists of positive reinforcement such as praise, toys, playtime, or treats to motivate, reward, and correct behaviors. These are for dogs of all ages, and shelter alumni get $25 off courses!

Visit hswestmi.org for more information on obedience classes.

Fourth of July Reminders!

As we gear up for the holiday weekend, please keep these reminders in mind to keep your pets safe:



Make sure your pet is microchipped and that their microchip registration is up to date.

If your pet is scared of fireworks, there are a few things you can do to make them more comfortable. Moving them to an interior room with no windows and playing soft music can lessen the noise. If your pet's anxiety is severe, consider consulting with your veterinarian for a prescription anti-anxiety medication. NEVER self-medicate your pet or share medication between animals.

Be sure to keep your pets away from fireworks and fully secured. Dogs should never be off leash near a fireworks display.

Make sure to keep any foods that are outside of your pet's normal diet out of reach. It can be tempting to feed animals human food and/or party food can be left within reach. Any change, even for one meal, can give your pet severe indigestion and diarrhea. Foods such as onions, chocolate, coffee, avocado, grapes, raisins, salt, and yeast dough can all be potentially toxic to companion animals.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

