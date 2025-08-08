Friday's Friend: Meet Brownie Bear!

Friday's Friend: Brownie Bear!

This sweet pup is full of energy and is very sociable! HSWM has many puppies come into the shelter recently, so if you are looking for an adoptable puppy, there are plenty of options! Puppies are very adaptable to their environment, including Brownie Bear.

Summer Camp opportunities are still available!

The Humane Society of West Michigan offers camps throughout the year to educate children on animal welfare and give them an enjoyable experience. Through games, crafts, animal time, guest speakers, and more, children will learn life lessons and have an experience that will be with them for a lifetime!

Every summer camp includes daily animal interaction, crafts, guest speakers, games and activities! Camps run from Monday through Thursday, 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. Aftercare runs from 4 P.M. to 5 P.M.

There are two more camps available to choose from: Animal Advocates Camp runs August 11 to 14 and Kids Week Out (featuring daily sessions) runs August 18 through 21.

There's still time to enter the billboard competition!

Does your pet deserve to have their photo on a billboard? Should thousands of people see their picture? By participating in the Humane Society of West Michigan’s “Picture Paw-fect” billboard fundraiser, you can fundraise to win a private pet photoshoot and have your pet featured on a highly visible billboard in West Michigan!

The competition runs until midnight on August 21.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

