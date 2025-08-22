Friday's Friend: Mahogany!

Mahogany is a very energetic boy! This sweet pup is very malleable with his environment, making him a great addition to a family seeking a puppy for adoption, or are looking to integrate him into a family that already has animals in the home.

HSWM needs interns!

The Humane Society of West Michigan offers internship opportunities that provide students and young professionals with valuable, hands-on experience. These internships not only help participants build practical skills in areas such as education, marketing, and fundraising, but also allow them to play a meaningful role in advancing their mission to promote the humane treatment of animals.

There is flexible scheduling and mentorship from experienced staff members. Internships start at the end of September. Those interested in applying for internships may do so at hswestmi.org.

August is National Make A Will Month!

August is National Make-A-Will Month, which is a perfect time to plan for the future while leaving a lasting legacy of compassion.

At HSWM, planned gifts make a profound impact, helping them provide shelter, medical care, and loving homes for thousands of animals each year. As an added bonus, those who notify the shelter about inclusion in your estate plans can become members of their Forever Friends Legacy Society. Membership includes invitations to exclusive events and other benefits.

Learn more about planned giving options at their Legacy Gifts section of the HSWM website.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

