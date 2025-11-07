Friday's Friend: Luna

Adoptable Pet: Luna

Luna is a sweet pup who loves snuggles and pets! She would be ideal in a home with older, respectful children, and fun fact: she only shakes with her left paw!

Free Pet Food Pantry

The Humane Society of West Michigan operates The Kibble Connection, a pet food bank program which helps low-income pet owners provide food for their pets.

Visit the HSWM website for instructions on how to sign up if you are in need of assistance. If you are able to donate to continue supporting the pantry, a monetary donation can be made as well as drop off unopened pet food at the shelter.

Humane Hustle is tomorrow!

The Humane Hustle 5K & Walk is November 8 at Cannonsburg! This family-friendly, pet-friendly 5K is available as a run, walk, or "cat-napper" spectator option. Food trucks will be on site.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

