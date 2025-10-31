Friday's Friend: Lucy Lemon

Adoptable Pet: Lucy Lemon

Lucy Lemon, or just Lucy, is a three-month-old puppy from a litter of eight! As always, puppies can easily be introduced into homes, and HSWM offer free obedience and training classes until puppies are six months old.

Halloween Pet Safety Tips:

This Halloween, keep your pets' safety at top of mind by keeping them indoors or inside a quiet room of the house. If they are outside, keep them leashed.

Be mindful of decorations that involve open flames such as candles and jack-o-lanterns, and keep candy and candy wrappers out of reach. If you choose to dress up your pet, make sure the costume is comfortable for them and doesn't restrict their movement, vision, or breathing.

As always, ensure your pet has an ID tag on them and is microchipped - make sure their microchip is up-to-date.

Humane Hustle is almost here!

The Humane Hustle 5K & Walk is less than a month away! Use code "Howloween" today through Sunday, November 2 for $5 off registration!

The race is pet-friendly and family-friendly, and activities for children and pets will be available before the race. A 5K, one-mile walk, and "cat napper" spectator option are available to choose from. Food trucks will also be present.

Attendees who fundraise can earn unique fundraising prizes and the chance to name a new litter of puppies or kittens!

The Humane Hustle is November 8 at Cannonsburg.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok