Friday's Friend: Kodak

Bark in the Dark

Bark in the Dark is coming up, and HSWM is looking forward to a fun event that supports animals in need. Be sure to come out on Saturday, October 7 to Riverside Park for live music, a cornhole tournament, a canine costume contest, food trucks, beer tents, and so much more! This dog-friendly event raises needed funds for the animals in HSWM care!

Visit barkinthedark.orgfor tickets and more information.

Fee Waived Adoption Day!: October 14th

On October 14, HSWM has partnered with BISSELL Pet Foundation and will be having a fee-waived adoption day for all of our adult animals. They expect lots of traffic on this day, so if you are interested, they suggest you put an application on file beforehand, this can be done at hswestmi.org.

Wet Dog Food Needed

HSWM is in desperate need of adult dog wet food, and only has a few cans left! Often times when pets come into the shelter, the stress and anxiety can cause them to lose their appetite, to counter this, they like to add wet food to each of their meals to make the food a little more appetizing.

They also use wet food for a variety of enrichment items like kongs, lick mats, and busy bags! If you are considering donating wet food, we have made it a step easier, if you go visit hswestmi.org/wish-list.html or an up-to-date Amazon wish list!