Friday's Friend: Khaleesi

Khaleesi is four and a half years old and is an absolute sweetheart! She is great with older children, adults, and other dogs. She enjoys the dog park, listens to commands well, and has been loved by everyone who has stopped in at the shelter!

She will be available on the HSWM website in a few weeks, and you can submit an application if you are interested in adopting her!

Volunteer at HSWM this fall!

Group volunteer opportunities are available this fall for a small group of up to 10 people to volunteer at the shelter!

Tasks would include helping make (and engage in) enrichment toys and activities for the animals, or sort through donations. You can sign up for a volunteer spot online.

Obedience classes are still in full swing!

HSWM offers obedience classes year-round, regardless if you have adopted a puppy or senior dog. Classes are taught by certified instructors and feature a small class size so feedback is personalized.

If your pet is a shelter alumnus, you will receive a discount towards class registration. You can sign up for classes online as well.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

