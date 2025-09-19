Friday's Friend: Kenji

Adoptable Pet | Kenji

Meet Kenji! This four-year-old pup is full of personality and ready to find his forever home. Kenji is a social guy who loves spending time with people and soaking up all the attention. He’d thrive as the only dog in the household—after all, he prefers to be the star of the show—but could also do well with an adult dog who is confident, calm, and able to enforce boundaries without overcorrecting. Kenji would do best with older, respectful children who can give him the space he needs to feel safe. Like many pups, he still has a few quirks and manners to learn, so his ideal family will be excited to continue his training and help him shine.

Howl & Boo | October 11th from 4-7 PM

Join HSWM on Saturday, October 11, from 4–7 p.m. for a kids’ Halloween party full of spooky fun! Tickets are $35 per child, and both parents can join the party for just $10 total, with pizza and puppy time included. The evening will feature trick-or-treating through the shelter, a costume contest with prizes, carnival games, pumpkin painting, pizza and treats, and spooky stories. Bring your best costume, your spooky spirit, and get ready for a night of fun, frights, and furry friends.

Plus, at 8 p.m., those who are brave enough can explore our spooky trail! The trail is full of live actors and spooky surprises. Only the bravest will make it to the end and enjoy refreshments if they survive. This haunted trail may be too scary for younger kids.

HSWM is looking for fosters!

Foster families provide temporary homes for potentially adoptable animals while they recover from illness, injury, gain weight, mature, or moms nursing a litter. They are always looking for families and individuals who are willing to open their homes to a shelter pet in need! Length of stay typically ranges from one to ten weeks, and HSWM provides all essential items and vet care for foster animals!

