Friday's Friend: Joplin

Adoptable Pet: Joplin

Joplin is only two months old and a very sweet boy! Calm and docile, he loves to be held and would be perfect in a family home.

Group Volunteers

HSWM's group volunteer program is great for corporations and organizations wanting to give back. All group volunteer sessions are two hours and have a limit of ten people per group.

Potential volunteer tasks can include raking dog runs, tidying up the dog park, pulling weeds along the dog walking trail, sorting pet food, sorting cat items, organizing various areas, and other needed support.

Community Vaccine Clinic

HSWM is hosting a vaccine clinic on March 16! This clinic is designed for pet owners who need financial assistance. A list of specific income verification documents is needed to determine eligibility, and can be found on the shelter's website.

Appointments are required.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

