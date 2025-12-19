Friday's Friend: Geraldine

Adoptable Pet: Geraldine

Geraldine was found with her brother, Tom, in not great shape. Fortunately, both have been successfully rehabilitated thanks to the generous support from the West Michigan community! Geraldine is six weeks old, and while her brother has already been adopted, this sweet, sleepy kitten would make a great addition to a home.

Winter Camp

Keep the winter blues away with a week full of fun, friends, and furry faces! Winter Camp is a hands-on adventure where kids can enjoy animal time, games, crafts, and engaging activities that spark compassion and creativity.

Each day features new animal-themed experiences and plenty of opportunities to connect with our shelter pets while learning how to care for them. Camp is for kids ages five to 12 and runs December 22, 23, 26, 29, and January 2 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Stocking Sponsors

There is another way to give back this season - consider sponsoring a stocking! A deserving animal at HSWM will wake up on Christmas morning to a bundle of toys, treats, and holiday surprises, reminding them just how loved they are while they wait for their forever home!

As a special thank you, the shelter will send you a personalized letter with your sponsored pet’s story and photo. Dog stocking sponsors are $50, cat stocking sponsors are $35, and a small animal stocking sponsor is $25. Or sponsor one of each kind of animal for $100!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

