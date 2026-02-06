Friday's Friend: Garcon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Garcon

Trop mignon! Garcon is a nine-month-old Dalmatian/Pit mix! He gets along well with other dogs and has no known history of interaction with cats, but would best be suited in a home as a solo pet, with other existing dogs, and children.

Pups & Purrs Craft Marketplace

This "sip and shop" style craft market and adoption event takes place on February 10 from 5:30 PM to 8 PM at Elevation at the Intersection. Craft vendors will showcase unique handmade goods that are perfect for valentines gift-giving or a treat for yourself!

You can also enjoy refreshing craft cocktails while you browse, making the evening even more enjoyable. Most excitingly, you can meet adorable adoptable puppies eager to find their forever homes! Tickets are just $5 and go back to HSWM.

2026 Summer Camp registration open

HSWM's summer camp features daily animal interactions, crafts, games, guest speakers, and education opportunities! Children ages five to 15 can attend, with camps running weekly from June 8 through August 20.

Camps run from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. with aftercare available until 5 P.M. Camp is $300 per week per camper. Register at hswestmi.org.

Valentines & Anti-Valentines Campaign

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love, friendship, or a little playful spite - all while helping animals in need!

The shelter's Valentine’s, Pal-entine’s, and Anti-Valentine’s Day Campaign invites people to mark the holiday your way, with gifts that bring joy (and enrichment!) to the animals. Supporters have two options: donate a valentines treat for $40 to a shelter pet in honor of your valentine, or have some spiteful fun by donating $30 to have someone's name written on a poop bag or litterbox.

