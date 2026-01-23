Friday's Friend: Fisher

Adoptable Pet: Fisher

Fisher is an eight-month-old male with a gentle personality and a whole lot of joy to share! He is social in new places and around new people, making him a confident and approachable companion. On walks, Fisher is an absolute darling. He moves along with pure happiness, often leaping with excitement and showing how much he loves being out and about!

Fisher has no history of living with dogs, cats, or kids, so he would do best with polite, respectful children and in a home where he can take his time adjusting. He is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves attention and is ready to become a beloved part of a family!

Cold Weather Safety Tips for Pets

As temperatures drop in our community, it's important to ourselves and our pets safe and warm! Here are a few tips to keep your pets feeling their best during these cold months:



Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet. Keep pets inside unless absolutely necessary and never leave your pet in a cold car.

After each trip outside, make sure to wash and dry your pet's feet and stomach to remove ice, salt and chemicals.

Never let your dog off leash on snow or ice, especially during a snowstorm. More dogs are lost in the winter than any other time of year. Now is a great reminder to update your microchip or get your pet one!

Be mindful to keep your pets away from salt and other antifreeze items. While these types of items should always be secure and out of reach, salt and antifreeze are more commonly left out in the winter and can cause serious harm to your pets.



Snow Day Adoption Special

With all the snow this week, HSWM wanted to do something extra special to help boost adoptions and help pets find their forever homes!

On Saturday, January 24, they will offer a discount for every inch of snow West Michigan has received! Visit their social media pages to see how high this discounted adoption event will get. This offer only applies to animals six months and older.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

